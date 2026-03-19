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Probe of Marcoleta pushed despite Comelec clearance

She said the P75 million Marcoleta reportedly received from donors should warrant scrutiny beyond the Election Code, including for possible perjury or graft.
SENATE Deputy Minority Leader Rodante Marcoleta
SENATE Deputy Minority Leader Rodante MarcoletaPhoto courtesy of Senate
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Mamayang Liberal (ML) Partylist Representative Leila de Lima has urged an investigation into Senator Rodante Marcoleta’s undeclared campaign donations, despite the Commission on Elections (Comelec) having cleared him of an election offense.

De Lima said the P75 million Marcoleta reportedly received from donors should warrant scrutiny beyond the Election Code, including for possible perjury or graft and should be referred to the National Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Ombudsman.

SENATE Deputy Minority Leader Rodante Marcoleta
De Lima pushes probe into Marcoleta’s P75-M donation despite Comelec clearance

She said Marcoleta may have committed other offenses beyond failing to declare his Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SoCE).

“There may have been other crimes committed by Marcoleta in hiding his election donations from his SoCE. It is only right that the Comelec forward the results of its investigation to other agencies to determine if he violated other laws beyond the election code,” De Lima said in Filipino.

De Lima made the call after the Comelec terminated its probe into Marcoleta’s non-declaration of contributions in his SoCE.

The commission cited Republic Act 7166, which decriminalized the failure to declare contributions, meaning that it no longer constituted an election offense.

Comelec chairperson George Garcia noted, however, that while Marcoleta has no criminal liability under the Omnibus Election Code, he could still face administrative penalties.

Marcoleta, formerly a Sagip Partylist representative, defended his actions, saying the donations were made by three donors more than a month before the official campaign period and the donors requested anonymity.

SENATE Deputy Minority Leader Rodante Marcoleta
Comelec probing Marcoleta over alleged donations, SOCE issues

He said the funds were not intended to influence the elections and argued that they were part of his personal finances and therefore not subject to SoCE reporting.

De Lima insisted, however, that the matter should not end with the Comelec’s clearance, warning that ignoring potential violations would set a dangerous precedent.

Leila De Lima
Mamamayang Liberal partylist
marcoleta

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