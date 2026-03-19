Probe of Marcoleta pushed despite Comelec clearance

She said Marcoleta may have committed other offenses beyond failing to declare his Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SoCE).

“There may have been other crimes committed by Marcoleta in hiding his election donations from his SoCE. It is only right that the Comelec forward the results of its investigation to other agencies to determine if he violated other laws beyond the election code,” De Lima said in Filipino.

De Lima made the call after the Comelec terminated its probe into Marcoleta’s non-declaration of contributions in his SoCE.

The commission cited Republic Act 7166, which decriminalized the failure to declare contributions, meaning that it no longer constituted an election offense.

Comelec chairperson George Garcia noted, however, that while Marcoleta has no criminal liability under the Omnibus Election Code, he could still face administrative penalties.

Marcoleta, formerly a Sagip Partylist representative, defended his actions, saying the donations were made by three donors more than a month before the official campaign period and the donors requested anonymity.