Comelec probing Marcoleta over alleged donations, SOCE issues

Garcia said Marcoleta has submitted affidavits and documents indicating the dates of the alleged donations, which are currently being evaluated by the poll body.

He added that the Comelec’s Political Finance and Affairs Department already has a recommendation regarding the case.

Garcia said the senator was given the opportunity to respond to the findings, but complications arose following the filing of a separate complaint.

The Comelec recently received a referral from the Office of the Ombudsman involving a complaint against Marcoleta concerning both his statement of contributions and expenditures and his statement of assets, liabilities and net worth.

Garcia clarified that the poll body has jurisdiction over the SOCE aspect of the complaint.

He added that the matter has already been forwarded to the Comelec Law Department.

“Paano ba mako-complicate ang rekomendasyon na ginawa ng PFAD versus sa finile ngayon na pormal na complaint na nasa law department. Ito ay finile kung hindi ako nagkakamali ng Kontra Daya,” Garcia said.

Garcia said it remains unclear whether the findings of the Political Finance and Affairs Department would influence the Law Department’s disposition of the case or if the latter’s evaluation would serve as the basis for the department’s final recommendation.

Kontra Daya convenor Danilo Arao earlier questioned Marcoleta’s SOCE, describing it as “highly questionable and practically impossible.”

Arao noted that Marcoleta declared more than P112 million in campaign expenses without reporting any contributions, while his SALN listed his net worth at only P52 million, or about 46 percent of his declared campaign spending.