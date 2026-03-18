PNP secures fuel aid rollout vs scam threats

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has ordered the deployment of personnel to secure government fuel subsidy distribution sites, aiming to protect beneficiaries from scam operations.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Wednesday directed police commanders nationwide to ensure that financial assistance reaches intended recipients without interference from fraudsters.
“We encourage all our kababayan to be wary of scam operations. On the part of the PNP, we are taking proactive measures to make sure that the fuel subsidy will go to the intended beneficiaries,” Nartatez said.
The move aligns with directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to safeguard the public during the rollout of financial assistance programs.
The government earlier announced cash aid and fuel subsidies for public utility vehicle drivers, farmers, and fisherfolk affected by rising oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.
The Presidential Communications Office also warned the public against possible scam activities, noting that some groups may exploit the distribution of aid for fraudulent schemes.
Nartatez said increased police visibility at payout sites is intended to deter both digital and on-site scams.
“Hindi natin hahayaan na sa gitna ng krisis, may iilan pang mangangahas na makinabang at makaisa sa kanilang kapwa Pilipino,” he said.
He also called for public cooperation to ensure the safe and orderly distribution of assistance.
“Ang nararapat ngayon ay pagtutulungan at pagkakaisa upang makabangon tayo mula sa krisis na ito,” Nartatez added.