PNP secures fuel aid rollout vs scam threats

“We encourage all our kababayan to be wary of scam operations. On the part of the PNP, we are taking proactive measures to make sure that the fuel subsidy will go to the intended beneficiaries,” Nartatez said.

The move aligns with directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to safeguard the public during the rollout of financial assistance programs.

The government earlier announced cash aid and fuel subsidies for public utility vehicle drivers, farmers, and fisherfolk affected by rising oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.