PNP prepares security for PUV fuel subsidy distribution

“The presence of policemen is important in this kind of activity. Our goal has always been the protection and welfare of everybody,” Nartatez said.

On Wednesday, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) announced the distribution of a P5,000 fuel subsidy starting next week. The first wave of distribution will take place in Metro Manila and will eventually expand to the provinces. The DoTr said it will coordinate with other government agencies, including the DSWD, DILG, and local government units, for the rollout.

Nartatez said providing security for similar activities is a task the PNP is familiar with, citing past cash distribution operations.

“Our officers are trained to ensure the process is orderly and that every beneficiary is protected,” he said. He recalled that the PNP undertook a similar role during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when police officers were deployed to secure aid rollouts, ensuring orderly distribution and public safety amid challenging conditions.

To ensure smooth operations, Nartatez tasked the heads of local police offices to properly deploy personnel at cash distribution venues in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. and DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to provide immediate support to public utility drivers affected by the oil price hikes.

“This is part of our commitment to fulfill the President’s directive to ensure a fast and smooth delivery of assistance to those affected by this recent economic challenge,” he said.