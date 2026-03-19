One killed as cable car plunges down Swiss mountainside

Videos from witnesses published by the Blick and 20Minutes online news sites showed a small cabin that had detached and violently toppled down a snowy slope.

“At the time of the accident one person was alone in the gondola. This person sustained fatal injuries,” Senad Sakic, with the regional police in Nidwalden canton, told reporters.

He did not give the age or nationality of the individual.

He said preliminary information indicated that “a gondola on the Hitlis Express cable car from Engelberg towards Stand crashed shortly after the Trubsee middle station,” he said.

The Rega rescue service confirmed to Agence France-Presse that it had sent a helicopter response crew to the area, without providing more details.

Police would not comment on the cause of the accident, saying this was being investigated.