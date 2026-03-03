2 dead in Rizal helicopter crash, 3 hurt

Two people were killed after a civilian helicopter crashed in Upper Barak, Barangay Quisao in Pililla, Rizal on Tuesday morning, 3 March.

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said two fatalities have been confirmed, while three have been transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

The Bell 505 helicopter conducted a forced landing in Pililla, according to CAAP, adding that the aircraft was en route from Manila to Quezon province when the incident occurred.

The Rizal Police Provincial Office said the crash happened at around 7:27 a.m. in Upper Barak.

Based on the initial police report, five people were on board the helicopter, including two foreign nationals. All were immediately rushed to the Rizal Provincial Hospital in Morong for treatment.

Pililla Mayor John Masinsin earlier said in a Facebook post that one passenger died during the accident, while two individuals in critical condition and two individuals with minor injuries are currently in stable condition.

CAAP’s Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

The Rizal PPO said coordination is ongoing with concerned agencies to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and to ensure public safety in the area.