Rizal heli crash kills 2

Two people are dead and three others injured after a civilian helicopter crashed Tuesday morning in a mountainous area of Rizal province, local officials said.

The aircraft went down at approximately 7:27 a.m. in Upper Barak, Barangay Quisao, according to Pililla Mayor John Masinsin. Rescue teams reached the remote crash site by 7:40 a.m.

Initial reports indicate the helicopter was carrying five passengers, including two foreign nationals. Authorities have not yet released the identities or nationalities of the victims.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger, who was initially reported in critical condition, later died after being rushed to the Rizal Provincial Hospital in Morong, Masinsin confirmed in an update at 10 a.m.

Of the three survivors, one remains in critical condition while two others suffered minor injuries and are reported to be stable.

Two patients are currently being treated at the Rizal Provincial Hospital in Morong, and one has been transported to the Rizal Provincial Hospital in Binangonan.

“We have assigned a unit to each patient to better monitor their condition and coordinate with their families,” Masinsin said. “Our police chief, emergency responders, and village officials remain at the site.”