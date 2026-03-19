NRCP 2025 Awards: 13 scientists recognized

Thirteen Filipino researchers were recognized for their contributions to national development during the Department of Science and Technology — National Research Council of the Philippines’ 2026 Annual Scientific Conference and 93rd General Membership Assembly at the Philippine International Convention Center on 13 March.
The council awarded eight achievement awardees, three member emeriti, and two service awardees, honoring work across diverse fields from medical and mathematical sciences to social sciences and geology.
Dr. Aurelio A. de los Reyes, recognized in mathematical sciences, applies dynamical systems to model infectious diseases. “We hope it could impact policymaking to improve public health response,” he said.
Medical sciences awardee Dr. Leslie Michelle M. Dalmacio researches local fermented foods to address obesity and improve gut health, while chemical sciences awardee Dr. Katherine Ann C. Israel studies indigenous berries like bignay and duhat for their antioxidant properties to prevent non-communicable diseases.
In veterinary medicine, Dr. Dennis V. Umali uses molecular epidemiology to manage outbreaks in the poultry industry, informing national bird flu vaccination programs. Geologist Dr. Jillian Aira Gabo-Ratio focuses on sustainable mining and resource management through collaboration with industry and government.
Social sciences and humanities awardees Dr. Aries A. Arugay and Dr. Charlie S. Veric analyze political trends, electoral disinformation and cultural memory to strengthen democratic and economic development.
Member emeriti Dr. Ramon A. Razal and Dr. Marita V. Tolentino-Reyes highlighted contributions in agriculture, forestry and health research systems, while National Scientist Lourdes J. Cruz emphasized inclusive research that helps communities address real-world challenges.
For more information, visit www.nrcp.dost.gov.ph