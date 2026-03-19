NRCP 2025 Awards: 13 scientists recognized

Dr. Aurelio A. de los Reyes, recognized in mathematical sciences, applies dynamical systems to model infectious diseases. “We hope it could impact policymaking to improve public health response,” he said.

Medical sciences awardee Dr. Leslie Michelle M. Dalmacio researches local fermented foods to address obesity and improve gut health, while chemical sciences awardee Dr. Katherine Ann C. Israel studies indigenous berries like bignay and duhat for their antioxidant properties to prevent non-communicable diseases.

In veterinary medicine, Dr. Dennis V. Umali uses molecular epidemiology to manage outbreaks in the poultry industry, informing national bird flu vaccination programs. Geologist Dr. Jillian Aira Gabo-Ratio focuses on sustainable mining and resource management through collaboration with industry and government.

Social sciences and humanities awardees Dr. Aries A. Arugay and Dr. Charlie S. Veric analyze political trends, electoral disinformation and cultural memory to strengthen democratic and economic development.

Member emeriti Dr. Ramon A. Razal and Dr. Marita V. Tolentino-Reyes highlighted contributions in agriculture, forestry and health research systems, while National Scientist Lourdes J. Cruz emphasized inclusive research that helps communities address real-world challenges.

For more information, visit www.nrcp.dost.gov.ph