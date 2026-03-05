Nadine Lustre and Paulo Avelino spotted in Paris

Paris is a romantic place and when celebrities are seen there, netizens are quick to speculate that there’s a billowing romance developing or about to develop.
But that’s not the case when Nadine Lustre and Paulo Avelino were seen in Paris recently. The conclusion is that they were there to shoot a movie.
Why this? It’s because both are already taken. Lustre is in a relationship with French-Filipino businessman Christophe Bariou while Avelino is said to be romancing It’s Showtime host Kim Chiu.
Chiu and Avelino cherish privacy in their romance, not wanting the public to dip their fingers into their affair. In their mediacon for The Alibi, the two seemingly dodged intrusion into their private life as a couple by not directly admitting there’s romance between them.
Chiu was even more evasive to answer a query about the real score between her and Avelino by asking if the question will lead to a better economy.
This early, one fan warned KimPau supporters not to bash Lustre for teaming up with Avelino.
“To all KimPau fans, let’s just support Pau and Nadine’s upc (upcoming) project.” No bashing plsss (please),” one fan said.
Another fan echoed the same sentiment as she said: “Mga ka-KimPau wag makitid (fellow KimPau fans, please understand)... good they partnered with others to keep them growing.”
Nico Locco feels betrayed
VMX star Nico Locco expressed his disappointment with the girl he was recorded having sex with in a video scandal said to be circulating online.
In a recent interview, Locco admitted he met a woman and they were intimate.
And then the sex video scandal surfaced on social media, dragging Locco’s name.
Locco feels if it was indeed him in the video, he will readily admit it.
“If it’s me, it’s me. I will own up to it,” he said.
But what the sexy actor is exasperated about was the betrayal the woman did to him.
“Hindi okay ang ginawa ni girl (What the girl did wasn’t okay),” he said, admitting: “I met someone consensually and shared a private moment with her.”
“A moment na wala akong (I don’t have) knowledge that I was being videotaped and the whole time may balak si girl (the girl had bad intentions). This is betrayal and, even more, considered a crime,” he noted.
Others who were allegedly into the leaked private videos were Aaron Villaflor, Ron Angeles, Nikko Natividad and Gil Cuerva.
Interestingly, the girl in the leaked video had not filed any complaint considering she, too, was a victim.
Is her deafening silence an admission that she had a hand in recording her sex bouts with these hunk actors?
Or was she handsomely paid to keep her mouth shut?