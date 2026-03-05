Nadine Lustre and Paulo Avelino spotted in Paris

Paris is a romantic place and when celebrities are seen there, netizens are quick to speculate that there’s a billowing romance developing or about to develop.

But that’s not the case when Nadine Lustre and Paulo Avelino were seen in Paris recently. The conclusion is that they were there to shoot a movie.

Why this? It’s because both are already taken. Lustre is in a relationship with French-Filipino businessman Christophe Bariou while Avelino is said to be romancing It’s Showtime host Kim Chiu.

Chiu and Avelino cherish privacy in their romance, not wanting the public to dip their fingers into their affair. In their mediacon for The Alibi, the two seemingly dodged intrusion into their private life as a couple by not directly admitting there’s romance between them.

Chiu was even more evasive to answer a query about the real score between her and Avelino by asking if the question will lead to a better economy.

This early, one fan warned KimPau supporters not to bash Lustre for teaming up with Avelino.

“To all KimPau fans, let’s just support Pau and Nadine’s upc (upcoming) project.” No bashing plsss (please),” one fan said.

Another fan echoed the same sentiment as she said: “Mga ka-KimPau wag makitid (fellow KimPau fans, please understand)... good they partnered with others to keep them growing.”