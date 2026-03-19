Neurodivergent bets chase IRONKIDS glory

More than just a competition, IRONKIDS offers a vibrant and welcoming environment for both newcomers and experienced young triathletes, blending sport with fun and camaraderie.

Serving as a prelude to the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao on Sunday, the race adopts a two-discipline format featuring swim and run segments to encourage broader participation, with this year’s field nearly doubling compared to the 2024 edition.

This format ensures a spirited yet friendly competition across four individual age-group categories, along with two relay divisions designed to promote teamwork and accessibility.

A major highlight of this year’s event is its strong push for inclusivity as nine neurodivergent athletes take part — marking a breakthrough moment for the race.

Their participation underscores a significant step forward, demonstrating that young athletes on the autism spectrum can compete alongside their peers in a supportive and empowering environment.

The neurodivergent participants, guided by their respective coaches, are Palmer Taray and Shiela Capin (Kirt Murcia), Keane Ledesma (Arjun Soriano), Nathalia Bentinganan (Kevin Palabao), Jason Gonzaga (Jannus Cantiga), Axel Castillones (Jhun Gerhid), Isagani Saez (Aaron Soriano), Alexis Crispino (Noel Cantiga) and Ethan dela Fuente (Philip dela Fuente).

Also featured is a dedicated kids run, with distances set at one kilometer for ages 6-10 and 2km for ages 11-15, further expanding opportunities for young participants to be part of the event.

In individual competition, distances vary by age group: 100m swim and 1km run for ages 6-8; 150m swim and 1.5km run for ages 9-10; 200m swim and 1.5km run for ages 11-12; and 250m swim and 2km run for the 13-15 division.