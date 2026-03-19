Neurodivergent bets chase IRONKIDS glory

The RLC Residences’ IRONKIDS Davao, staged as a duathlon race, is shaping up to be a major highlight in the development of Philippine triathlon, drawing a record 450 participants eager to compete and showcase their skills.
Set on Saturday at the Bago Aplaya Esplanade along Davao City Coastal Road, the event serves as the junior counterpart of an international triathlon series, bringing together children aged 6 to 15.
More than just a competition, IRONKIDS offers a vibrant and welcoming environment for both newcomers and experienced young triathletes, blending sport with fun and camaraderie.
Serving as a prelude to the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao on Sunday, the race adopts a two-discipline format featuring swim and run segments to encourage broader participation, with this year’s field nearly doubling compared to the 2024 edition.
This format ensures a spirited yet friendly competition across four individual age-group categories, along with two relay divisions designed to promote teamwork and accessibility.
A major highlight of this year’s event is its strong push for inclusivity as nine neurodivergent athletes take part — marking a breakthrough moment for the race.
Their participation underscores a significant step forward, demonstrating that young athletes on the autism spectrum can compete alongside their peers in a supportive and empowering environment.
The neurodivergent participants, guided by their respective coaches, are Palmer Taray and Shiela Capin (Kirt Murcia), Keane Ledesma (Arjun Soriano), Nathalia Bentinganan (Kevin Palabao), Jason Gonzaga (Jannus Cantiga), Axel Castillones (Jhun Gerhid), Isagani Saez (Aaron Soriano), Alexis Crispino (Noel Cantiga) and Ethan dela Fuente (Philip dela Fuente).
Also featured is a dedicated kids run, with distances set at one kilometer for ages 6-10 and 2km for ages 11-15, further expanding opportunities for young participants to be part of the event.
In individual competition, distances vary by age group: 100m swim and 1km run for ages 6-8; 150m swim and 1.5km run for ages 9-10; 200m swim and 1.5km run for ages 11-12; and 250m swim and 2km run for the 13-15 division.
Even before the starting horn sounds, all participants are already considered winners, gaining valuable experience while embracing discipline, sportsmanship, and an active lifestyle.
The IRONKIDS event continues to play a vital role in nurturing future triathlon talents while promoting health and reducing sedentary habits among youth.
Capping the weekend buildup is the Gwapa Dabawenya Run, sponsored by 2GO and presented by Sun Life, on Friday, which attracted over 3,000 participants, while the centerpiece IRONMAN 70.3 Davao promises a world-class showdown with entries from 30 countries competing across the demanding 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21km run course.