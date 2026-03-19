NAIA extortion probe eyed by Immigration

Bureau of Immigration (BI) commissioner Joel Anthony Viado ordered an immediate investigation Thursday into reports of alleged harassment and extortion by personnel at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).
The commissioner directed a fact-finding team to review CCTV footage and identify employees on duty at the time of the reported incidents. Viado warned that any personnel found guilty of misconduct would face administrative and criminal charges.
“We treat these allegations with utmost seriousness,” Viado said. “There will be no tolerance for actions that undermine the integrity of our institution and the trust of the traveling public.”
Viado urged witnesses to coordinate directly with his office to ensure a fair investigation, noting that the bureau maintains a strict policy against soliciting unauthorized payments.
He also stressed that the “Bagong Immigration” vision has no room for corruption.
In a separate development, the agency has launched the Bureau of Immigration Protection Unit for Persons of Concern (BIPU-POC). The specialized unit was created to streamline the handling of refugees, asylum seekers and stateless persons in coordination with the Department of Justice.
The unit will manage cases following the principle of non-refoulement, which prevents the forced return of refugees to countries where they face persecution.
Atty. Ruben Casibang, the interim chief of the new unit, said the BIPU-POC will ensure that applications for refugee status are handled with “consistency and accountability” while maintaining national security.
Under the new guidelines, individuals applying for refugee or stateless recognition cannot be prematurely removed from the Philippines while their claims are under evaluation.
“The Philippines has long upheld its humanitarian commitments,” Viado said. “We will protect those who genuinely seek refuge in accordance with the law, while also safeguarding national security and maintaining strict immigration control.”
The BIPU-POC will maintain a centralized database and serve as the primary link between the bureau and international humanitarian partners.