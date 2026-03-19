NAIA extortion probe eyed by Immigration

“We treat these allegations with utmost seriousness,” Viado said. “There will be no tolerance for actions that undermine the integrity of our institution and the trust of the traveling public.”

Viado urged witnesses to coordinate directly with his office to ensure a fair investigation, noting that the bureau maintains a strict policy against soliciting unauthorized payments.

He also stressed that the “Bagong Immigration” vision has no room for corruption.

In a separate development, the agency has launched the Bureau of Immigration Protection Unit for Persons of Concern (BIPU-POC). The specialized unit was created to streamline the handling of refugees, asylum seekers and stateless persons in coordination with the Department of Justice.

The unit will manage cases following the principle of non-refoulement, which prevents the forced return of refugees to countries where they face persecution.