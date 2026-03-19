BI orders probe into alleged extortion at NAIA

He went on. “The Bureau has a strict policy against any form of misconduct, including the solicitation of unauthorized payments and the improper handling of arriving passengers.”

The Commissioner directed a fact-finding investigation to identify the personnel on duty at the time of the incident and to review all relevant CCTV footage and records.

“Should the evidence support these allegations, we will not hesitate to file the appropriate administrative and criminal charges against those involved,” Viado said.

He also urged anyone with firsthand knowledge of BI personnel misconduct to come forward and coordinate directly with his office to ensure a thorough and fair investigation.

“There will be no tolerance for actions that undermine the integrity of our institution and the trust of the traveling public,” Viado warned.

“As we have done so in the past, erring personnel will face the harshest sanctions. Corruption has no place in the Bagong Immigration vision we follow,” he further stressed.

Viado said the BI is committed to maintaining accountability and safeguarding travelers' rights and security at the country’s main international gateway.