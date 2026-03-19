BI chief orders immediate probe on alleged extortion incident

Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado has ordered an immediate probe following a recent media report on an alleged harassment incident at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
In a statement, Viado said they treat these allegations with utmost seriousness, noting that his agency has a strict policy against any form of misconduct, including the solicitation of unauthorized payments and the improper handling of arriving passengers.
Viado said he has directed the immediate conduct of a fact-finding investigation into the reported incident, including the identification of personnel on duty, as well as the preservation and review of all available CCTV footage and relevant records.
“Should the evidence support these allegations, we will not hesitate to file the appropriate administrative and criminal charges against those involved,” Viado said.
The BI chief also encouraged any individuals with direct knowledge of misconduct of BI personnel to come forward and coordinate directly with his office so that the matter may be thoroughly and fairly investigated.
“There will be no tolerance for actions that undermine the integrity of our institution and the trust of the traveling public. As we have done so in the past, erring personnel will face the harshest sanctions. Corruption has no place in the Bagong Immigration vision we follow,” Viado said.