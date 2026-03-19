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More Pinoys fleeing Gulf conflict arrive

UNEXPECTED homecoming Nearly 400 Filipinos aboard government-chartered flights from the United Arab Emirates arrive at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City Thursday afternoon. Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac and OWWA administrator PY Caunan welcome the third batch of arrivals as deployments continue amid rising tensions in the region.
UNEXPECTED homecoming Nearly 400 Filipinos aboard government-chartered flights from the United Arab Emirates arrive at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City Thursday afternoon. Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac and OWWA administrator PY Caunan welcome the third batch of arrivals as deployments continue amid rising tensions in the region.Yummie Dingding
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The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Thursday reported the safe return of 387 Filipinos — overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), their dependents, and stranded passengers—as government repatriation efforts continued amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Of the total, 70 OFWs and their dependents arrived on two separate flights from Qatar and Kuwait, while a third chartered flight brought home 317 Filipinos from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, landing at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

UNEXPECTED homecoming Nearly 400 Filipinos aboard government-chartered flights from the United Arab Emirates arrive at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City Thursday afternoon. Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac and OWWA administrator PY Caunan welcome the third batch of arrivals as deployments continue amid rising tensions in the region.
70 OFWs repatriated from Qatar, Kuwait; 317 more arrive from Dubai

The government assured returning Filipinos that assistance and support are readily available until they are reunited with their families.

“The assistance came quickly, and I am happy that I will be able to see my family here in the Philippines,” said Rowena Baya, a domestic worker from Kuwait.

Among those on board the Dubai flight were 153 OFWs, 114 dependents, and 50 stranded Filipino passengers who opted to return home due to the ongoing crisis.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan welcomed the arrivals.

The DMW said returning OFWs will receive support under the government’s reintegration program, which includes job fairs, livelihood assistance and reskilling initiatives, on top of psychosocial, financial and medical assistance.

In total, 2,099 overseas Filipino workers and their dependents have been repatriated under the whole-of-government repatriation effort since 5 March 2026, via commercial and chartered flights.

UNEXPECTED homecoming Nearly 400 Filipinos aboard government-chartered flights from the United Arab Emirates arrive at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City Thursday afternoon. Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac and OWWA administrator PY Caunan welcome the third batch of arrivals as deployments continue amid rising tensions in the region.
299 Filipinos affected by Middle East tensions return home
Department of Migrant Workers
OFW
Middle East Conflict

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