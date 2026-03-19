More Pinoys fleeing Gulf conflict arrive

The government assured returning Filipinos that assistance and support are readily available until they are reunited with their families.

“The assistance came quickly, and I am happy that I will be able to see my family here in the Philippines,” said Rowena Baya, a domestic worker from Kuwait.

Among those on board the Dubai flight were 153 OFWs, 114 dependents, and 50 stranded Filipino passengers who opted to return home due to the ongoing crisis.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan welcomed the arrivals.

The DMW said returning OFWs will receive support under the government’s reintegration program, which includes job fairs, livelihood assistance and reskilling initiatives, on top of psychosocial, financial and medical assistance.

In total, 2,099 overseas Filipino workers and their dependents have been repatriated under the whole-of-government repatriation effort since 5 March 2026, via commercial and chartered flights.