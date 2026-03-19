Marina backs bill tightening oversight of domestic shipping rates

On second reading

The proposed amendment, embodied in House Bill 3035 authored by Jurdin Jesus Romualdo, is now on second reading at the House of Representatives. The measure seeks to impose stricter monitoring of shipping rates and bolster safeguards for passengers against sudden and unjustified fare increases.

Romualdo raised concerns after a shipping company operating in Camiguin reportedly increased its fares without prior public notice, citing rising fuel costs linked to tensions in the Middle East.

“After more than two decades of implementation, it is alarming that such practices persist,” Romualdo said, noting that current rules require operators to publicly announce any fare adjustments at least two weeks before implementation.

He disclosed that the firm in question posted its notice only on 9 March, falling short of the mandated advance period.