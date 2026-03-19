Marina backs bill tightening oversight of domestic shipping rates

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) in Northern Mindanao has thrown its support behind a proposed measure in Congress seeking to strengthen regulation and consumer protection in the country’s domestic shipping industry, following a controversial fare hike by a vessel operator in Camiguin.
The Maritime Industry Authority Regional Office 10 (Marina-10) endorsed the amendment of Republic Act 9295, as lawmakers push to plug gaps in oversight and ensure transparency in fare adjustments.
On second reading
The proposed amendment, embodied in House Bill 3035 authored by Jurdin Jesus Romualdo, is now on second reading at the House of Representatives. The measure seeks to impose stricter monitoring of shipping rates and bolster safeguards for passengers against sudden and unjustified fare increases.
Romualdo raised concerns after a shipping company operating in Camiguin reportedly increased its fares without prior public notice, citing rising fuel costs linked to tensions in the Middle East.
“After more than two decades of implementation, it is alarming that such practices persist,” Romualdo said, noting that current rules require operators to publicly announce any fare adjustments at least two weeks before implementation.
He disclosed that the firm in question posted its notice only on 9 March, falling short of the mandated advance period.
Show-cause order
Marina-10 has since recommended that its counterpart in Central Visayas issue a show-cause order against the operator, which holds a certificate of public convenience issued by the Marina Central Visayas office.
Regional director Archimedes Joel Monteroso said the company failed to follow proper procedures, despite announcing the rate increase through a third-party ticketing service.
Romualdo further warned of deeper systemic issues in the domestic shipping sector, including alleged fare collusion, limited competition, and weak regulatory enforcement.
“These problems are exacerbated by the absence of effective mechanisms to review and evaluate the fairness of proposed rate increases,” he said.
The proposed amendments to R.A. 9295 aim to address these concerns by enhancing regulatory powers and ensuring greater accountability among shipping operators.