Cebu shipping lines cut routes, hike fares amid fuel spike

OceanJet has halted key trips, including the 10 a.m. Cebu-Palompon, Leyte, and 6:45 p.m. Cebu-Getafe, Bohol routes. Similarly, Gabisan Shipping Lines shifted to a limited weekly sailing schedule between Cebu and Talibon, Bohol, effective 9 March.

Cokaliong Shipping Lines released an updated passenger matrix for trips between Cebu and Surigao City. Economy-class tickets for regular passengers now cost P1,584, while tourist-class and cabin beds are priced at P1,872 and P2,304, respectively.

Higher accommodations, such as suite rooms, are now priced at P5,472 for two persons and P8,208 for three.

Discounted rates for students on the Surigao route now start at P1,371.11 for economy, while senior citizens and persons with disabilities will pay P1,279.87 for the same class.

Super Shuttle Ferry implemented a 20 percent increase in both passage fares and cargo rates. Roble Shipping Lines and Star Philippines Shipping Lines also introduced temporary fuel surcharges covering all passage and freight.

Further south, FastCat updated its fare matrix, while Montenegro Shipping Lines announced it will revise charges for vehicles ranging from motorcycles to heavy equipment on its routes connecting Dumaguete City, Dapitan, and Siquijor.

Industry officials advised travelers to prepare for additional schedule adjustments in the coming weeks as oil market volatility continues.