Fare hike paused, free rides roll out but drivers lose out

The government on Wednesday, 19 March, suspended planned fare increases for public utility vehicles while rolling out free bus rides, easing the burden on commuters but raising concerns among drivers over reduced earnings.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the fare hike suspension amid ongoing global uncertainties, including tensions in the Middle East affecting fuel prices, saying it was not the right time to impose additional costs on the public.
At the same time, buses deployed by the Office of the President, Department of Transportation (DoTr), Philippine Coast Guard, and Philippine National Police operated from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. under the “libreng sakay” program.
The free rides covered key routes such as Quiapo-Welcome Rotonda, Welcome Rotonda-Cubao, Nagtahan-Cubao, Taft (UN)-PITX, and Lawton-PITX, providing immediate relief to commuters affected by a nationwide transport strike.
The twin measures came as transport groups pushed through with protest actions tied to rising fuel costs and long-standing calls for fare adjustments.
While similar interventions in the past, such as free rides and additional bus deployments, have helped maintain mobility during strikes, the latest move also highlights the growing strain on transport workers.
With fare increases on hold, drivers and operators say they are left absorbing higher fuel and maintenance costs without corresponding income adjustments.
“Paano nakatulong sa aming drivers ‘yan?” one netizen wrote, echoing sentiments from drivers who argue that while commuters benefit from temporary relief, their livelihoods remain under pressure.
Transport groups have long maintained that fare adjustments are necessary to keep pace with fluctuating fuel prices and operational expenses.