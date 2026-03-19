Fare hike paused, free rides roll out but drivers lose out

The government on Wednesday, 19 March, suspended planned fare increases for public utility vehicles while rolling out free bus rides, easing the burden on commuters but raising concerns among drivers over reduced earnings.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the fare hike suspension amid ongoing global uncertainties, including tensions in the Middle East affecting fuel prices, saying it was not the right time to impose additional costs on the public.

At the same time, buses deployed by the Office of the President, Department of Transportation (DoTr), Philippine Coast Guard, and Philippine National Police operated from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. under the “libreng sakay” program.