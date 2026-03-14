Metro Manila tricycle drivers to receive P5,000 fuel subsidy

Tricycle drivers in Makati, Pasig and Mandaluyong will receive P5,000 fuel subsidies from the national government following orders from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to provide immediate financial assistance to sectors affected by rising oil prices.

The increase in global fuel costs has been attributed to tensions in the Middle East, which have driven up domestic gasoline and diesel prices in recent months.

The Makati local government unit will distribute the subsidy on March 17 and 18 at the City Hall Quadrangle.

“Malaking tulong ang subsidiyang ito sa mga tricycle drivers na araw-araw na nagsusumikap para maitaguyod ang kanilang pamilya,” Makati Mayor Nancy Binay said.

Meanwhile, officials in Pasig gathered leaders of Tricycle Operators and Drivers Associations (TODA) and drivers to implement the program.

“Sa kasalukuyan, pinapabilis ng pamahalaan ang pagproseso at paglalatag ng mga detalye ng programa. Nauna nang naibaba sa lokal na pamahalaan ang para sa mga tricycle driver,” the Pasig Public Information Office said in a statement.

Mandaluyong City also convened TODA leaders and drivers to organize the distribution.

“Agad nating pinulong ang mga pangulo ng TODA at mga tricycle driver upang daliang maipatupad ang programa ng ating Pangulo,” Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos said on Facebook.

Beneficiaries from other cities are advised to wait for announcements from their respective local governments regarding schedules and procedures.

The subsidy is intended to help tricycle drivers cover daily fuel expenses while ensuring assistance reaches those most affected by rising oil prices.