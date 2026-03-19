LRT-2, MRT-3 passengers get 50 percent discounts

Officials from the transportation agency said that the policy was in accordance with the orders of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to ease the burden on Filipinos in light of ongoing global tensions.

Department secretary Giovanni “Banoy" Lopez explained that the discount was enforced as a cost-effective alternative for Filipinos who may use their cars for transport on a daily basis.

“The government is doing everything to ease the burden of Filipinos amid tensions in the Middle East. It is our priority to provide uninterrupted service and cheaper fares that’s why we gave a 50 percent discount for MRT-3 and LRT-2 for everyone,” he said.

The DOTr further explained that the discounts provided to senior citizens, students, and persons with disabilities (PWD) remain intact while passengers who have beep cards and purchase single journey tickets will automatically receive the discount.

Meanwhile, the agency said that it had already coordinated with the Light Rail Manila Corporation to incorporate a similar discount for LRT-1.