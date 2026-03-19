Japan coach tags Aussies as ‘massive favorites’

It set up a repeat of the 2014 and 2018 finals, where Japan triumphed 1-0 on both occasions.

This time Japan will have a partisan crowd at the 83,500-capacity Stadium Australia to deal with and Greenlander Nielsen put the pressure on the Sam Kerr-led Australia by calling them favorites.

“The Matildas really have an amazing team, they have adapted to whatever is coming their way,” he said after the South Korea victory.

“They have a great coach. He hasn’t been here long and he’s already made so many nice transforms.”

“When they play in front of a crowd like this, Australia are big favorites, massive favorites for the final.”

Australia, the 2010 champions, will need to produce something special to beat Japan, who dazzled against a South Korea team that finished as runners-up to China four years ago.

They seized control from the start and dominated possession with a high-tempo passing game, suffocating the Koreans, who managed just six shots all match and only one in the first half.