Filipinas battle Japan for WC slot

Japan, a two-time Asian Cup champion and 2011 World Cup titlist, booked a quarterfinal slot after winning all three games in Group C.

Meanwhile, the Filipinas made it through the knockout stages as one of the two best third-place teams in the tournament with a 1-0-2 win-draw-loss record in Group A.

“I think we need to show that we can defend as well, not just attack. We’ll spend time on that in the coming days, and also work on improving our transition moments. At the same time, I hope we can continue creating as many chances as we are now when playing forward,” Nielsen said.

“Some passes in the center were a bit slow and the team was hesitant at times, which limited us to one goal. Still, scoring in the first half gave us confidence, even though we weren’t at 100 percent.”