Filipinas battle Japan for WC slot

Japan looks to be more clinical in its scoring when it faces the Philippines on Saturday in the quarterfinal of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.
Head coach Nils Nielsen believes the Nadeshiko — Japan’s monicker — can score better and get more goals as they also aim for a direct slot to the 2027 FIFA World Cup in Brazil at the expense of the Filipinas.
Japan, a two-time Asian Cup champion and 2011 World Cup titlist, booked a quarterfinal slot after winning all three games in Group C.
Meanwhile, the Filipinas made it through the knockout stages as one of the two best third-place teams in the tournament with a 1-0-2 win-draw-loss record in Group A.
“I think we need to show that we can defend as well, not just attack. We’ll spend time on that in the coming days, and also work on improving our transition moments. At the same time, I hope we can continue creating as many chances as we are now when playing forward,” Nielsen said.
“Some passes in the center were a bit slow and the team was hesitant at times, which limited us to one goal. Still, scoring in the first half gave us confidence, even though we weren’t at 100 percent.”
On paper, the Nadeshiko are heavy favorites entering the match against the Filipinas.
Both sides last met in the 2023 Asian Games in China where Japan thrashed the Philippines, 8-1, in the Round of 16.
The winner will move on to the semifinal and book a World Cup slot while the loser will have to undergo a play-in.
Women’s Super League forwards Seike Kiko and Ueki Riko are expected to lead the Nadeshiko’s attack as they boast four goals each in this year’s Asian Cup.