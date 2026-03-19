ICI seeks seizure of luxury vehicles tied to Zaldy Co

Authorities have been asked to retrieve several luxury vehicles allegedly linked to former congressman Zaldy Co, including units located inside his private compound.
The request was made by the ICI who urged the Bureau of Customs to take custody of six high-end vehicles reportedly parked at Co’s property.
These include a Rolls-Royce, three Cadillacs and two Lexus units.
The Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group has also been asked to recover three additional vehicles earlier confiscated at a condominium in Taguig and believed to be connected to the same case.
Among these is a Ferrari, although ownership has yet to be confirmed.
The ICI said it will also turn over two vehicles — a Lamborghini Urus and a GMC unit — previously surrendered by former Department of Public Works and Highways assistant engineer Brice Hernandez.