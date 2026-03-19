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ICI seeks seizure of luxury vehicles tied to Zaldy Co

SEIZED LUXURY CARS Eight high-end vehicles owned by former congressman Zaldy Co are parked at the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) office in Taguig on Friday, January 9, 2026, after being seized by the Bureau of Customs and the Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group and turned over to the ICI. Photo by Analy Labor
SEIZED LUXURY CARS Eight high-end vehicles owned by former congressman Zaldy Co are parked at the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) office in Taguig on Friday, January 9, 2026, after being seized by the Bureau of Customs and the Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group and turned over to the ICI. Photo by Analy LaborANALY LABOR
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Authorities have been asked to retrieve several luxury vehicles allegedly linked to former congressman Zaldy Co, including units located inside his private compound.

The request was made by the ICI who urged the Bureau of Customs to take custody of six high-end vehicles reportedly parked at Co’s property.

SEIZED LUXURY CARS Eight high-end vehicles owned by former congressman Zaldy Co are parked at the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) office in Taguig on Friday, January 9, 2026, after being seized by the Bureau of Customs and the Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group and turned over to the ICI. Photo by Analy Labor
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These include a Rolls-Royce, three Cadillacs and two Lexus units.

The Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group has also been asked to recover three additional vehicles earlier confiscated at a condominium in Taguig and believed to be connected to the same case.

Among these is a Ferrari, although ownership has yet to be confirmed.

SEIZED LUXURY CARS Eight high-end vehicles owned by former congressman Zaldy Co are parked at the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) office in Taguig on Friday, January 9, 2026, after being seized by the Bureau of Customs and the Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group and turned over to the ICI. Photo by Analy Labor
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The ICI said it will also turn over two vehicles — a Lamborghini Urus and a GMC unit — previously surrendered by former Department of Public Works and Highways assistant engineer Brice Hernandez.

luxury vehicles
Elizaldy Co
ICI

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