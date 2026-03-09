Court moves to seize 16 properties of fugitive ex-solon Zaldy Co
The Sandiganbayan Fifth Division has issued a writ of preliminary attachment against 16 properties owned by former Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, allowing the government to seize the assets in connection with alleged irregularities in a road dike project in Oriental Mindoro.
The writ, sought by prosecutors, allows the court to place an accused person’s assets under custody.
It also ensures that the properties may be used to cover civil liabilities if the court eventually rules against the accused.
In a 13-page resolution released Monday, the Sandiganbayan granted the motion filed by prosecutors from the Office of the Ombudsman, saying there were sufficient grounds to issue the writ.
On 30 January, the prosecution filed the motion to secure the government’s claim for P215.3 million in civil liability linked to damages allegedly caused by irregularities in the road dike project.
Prosecutors said there was an “urgent need” to issue the writ of preliminary attachment.
“Because there is no other sufficient security for the claim sought to be enforced,” the prosecution said.
The prosecutor added: “Unless his properties are immediately attached, the State may be unable to satisfy any future judgment as the accused may easily alienate or conceal his remaining assets in the Philippines.”
In granting the motion, the Fifth Division noted that Co remains at large, reiterating the court’s earlier declaration that he is a “fugitive from justice.”
“The court deems it appropriate to address the fact that jurisdiction over the person of accused Co has not yet been obtained as he has yet to surrender to or submit to the jurisdiction of this court,” the resolution read.
The court added that while it may validly issue a writ of preliminary attachment, it would be an empty exercise and a waste of government resources if the order could not be implemented.
The 16 properties listed in the writ are located in the Philippines, with most situated in Pasig City.
The defense and prosecution last week also marked additional pieces of evidence in the graft case.
Meanwhile, trial has begun before the Sixth Division of the Sandiganbayan for the related malversation case involving the same flood control project.
Co’s co-accused have pleaded not guilty to charges of graft and malversation before the Sandiganbayan.