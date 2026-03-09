Court moves to seize 16 properties of fugitive ex-solon Zaldy Co

It also ensures that the properties may be used to cover civil liabilities if the court eventually rules against the accused.

In a 13-page resolution released Monday, the Sandiganbayan granted the motion filed by prosecutors from the Office of the Ombudsman, saying there were sufficient grounds to issue the writ.

On 30 January, the prosecution filed the motion to secure the government’s claim for P215.3 million in civil liability linked to damages allegedly caused by irregularities in the road dike project.