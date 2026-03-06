From memory to mastery: Filipina chefs reshape the table

In kitchens long defined by pressure, hierarchy and tradition, women are increasingly taking up space not quietly, but confidently, creatively and on their own terms.

This International Women’s Month, three Filipino women chefs step forward with pastries that tell stories of memory, migration, training and identity — each one shaped by lived experience and hard-earned expertise.

The limited-edition collection, From Her Table, brings together creations by Miko Calo of Taquería Franco, Cara Davis of Halong and Amanda Hao of Seva. Available across Metro Manila from 16 March to 13 April at Starbucks, the menu highlights how women in the culinary industry are shaping flavor conversations in distinctly personal ways.

Honoring home through flavor

For Hao, the journey begins in Tuguegarao.

“So, my province is in Tuguegarao, and I grew up knowing and loving good longganisa,” she shared. “I wanted to honor that by creating a familiar Filipino flavor that is still both comforting and elevated.”