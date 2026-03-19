Dy: House to work amid Easter session break

Aside from the legislative measures, Dy called on lawmakers to carry on with their work during the recess to find measures that can help lessen the burden on Filipinos once session resumes.

“And let me assure the Filipino people: We will return to our respective communities with the mission to serve in order to relieve the weight carried by every Filipino family at this time of crisis,” he said.

The spokesperson noted that the work of the congress was not measured in the quantity of laws it produces, but in the ability of laws to serve the public.