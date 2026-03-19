Dy: House to work amid Easter session break

House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III urged the members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday to continue their work ahead of its six-week congressional break in observance of the Lenten season.
Prior to the conclusion of sessions, several bills aimed at curbing the effects of Middle Eastern conflict were passed, including the senate’s version of a law to give President Ferdinand Marcos the power to suspend excise tax on oil indefinitely.
Aside from the legislative measures, Dy called on lawmakers to carry on with their work during the recess to find measures that can help lessen the burden on Filipinos once session resumes.
“And let me assure the Filipino people: We will return to our respective communities with the mission to serve in order to relieve the weight carried by every Filipino family at this time of crisis,” he said.
The spokesperson noted that the work of the congress was not measured in the quantity of laws it produces, but in the ability of laws to serve the public.
“Fellow lawmakers, the true measure of our work is not how many bills we pass, but how many lives we uplift,” he explained.
Congress will temporarily halt its sessions this Thursday, March 19, with hearings set to resume on 4 May.
However, the Committee on Justice that is currently in the hearing proper of its impeachment proceedings in the complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte was granted the ability to proceed despite the break.