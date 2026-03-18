House clears justice panel to proceed during recess

House leaders have approved a resolution allowing the House Committee on Justice to continue its proceedings during the upcoming congressional recess, particularly on the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte.
House Resolution No. 892, co-authored by Speaker Bojie Dy III, Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Sandro Marcos, and Minority Leader Nonoy Libanan, grants the panel authority to proceed with its hearings despite the suspension of regular sessions.
The House of Representatives will be on recess from 21 March to 3 May, as lawmakers return to their respective districts.
The resolution cited House rules that allow committees to continue their work while Congress is not in session.
“Under the Rules of the House of Representatives, committees are authorized to conduct hearings, receive evidence, and issue compulsory processes, including subpoenas ad testificandum and subpoenas duces tecum, in aid of the performance of their mandate and functions,” the resolution read.
It also empowers the Justice panel to provide protection to complainants and witnesses involved in the impeachment proceedings.
The provision was applied during Wednesday’s hearing, where the committee granted alleged “bagman” Ramil Madriaga protective custody under Akbayan Party-list.
Following the declaration that two impeachment complaints were sufficient in grounds, Committee chairperson Gerville Luistro said the panel would proceed to the hearings proper, scheduled on March 25, April 14, 22, and 29.
The House clarified that the resolution does not diminish the constitutional rights of the respondent.
“Nothing in this Resolution shall be construed to diminish or impair the constitutional rights of respondents in impeachment proceedings, the requirements of due process, or the constitutional prerogatives of the House of Representatives under Article XI of the Constitution,” it said.
Article XI of the 1987 Constitution outlines the process for impeachment of public officials.