House clears justice panel to proceed during recess

It also empowers the Justice panel to provide protection to complainants and witnesses involved in the impeachment proceedings.

The provision was applied during Wednesday’s hearing, where the committee granted alleged “bagman” Ramil Madriaga protective custody under Akbayan Party-list.

Following the declaration that two impeachment complaints were sufficient in grounds, Committee chairperson Gerville Luistro said the panel would proceed to the hearings proper, scheduled on March 25, April 14, 22, and 29.

The House clarified that the resolution does not diminish the constitutional rights of the respondent.

“Nothing in this Resolution shall be construed to diminish or impair the constitutional rights of respondents in impeachment proceedings, the requirements of due process, or the constitutional prerogatives of the House of Representatives under Article XI of the Constitution,” it said.

Article XI of the 1987 Constitution outlines the process for impeachment of public officials.