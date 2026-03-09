House Speaker urges: Shun divisive politics

He urged the chamber to focus on crafting legislation that provides tangible benefits to Filipino families rather than laws that “are only good on paper.”

“Let us put our strength, time and ability into improving our service for the people,” Dy said in his speech. “In the end, the people will judge us not by our speeches but by what we have done for them.”

The Speaker stressed that while political disagreements are inevitable, they should not interfere with the chamber’s legislative duties. He urged members to embrace a brand of politics that unites rather than divides the nation.

Dy also said that public trust must be earned through consistent action and “straightforward decision-making.” He noted the urgency of the legislative calendar, telling House members that “no time should be wasted” during the remaining sessions.

“Let us do our job and help one another — not for our personal interests, but for the betterment of the next generation,” Dy said.