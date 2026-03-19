Bonoan, daughter moved millions like petty cash

The appellate court ruled there was probable cause to believe the assets may be tied to unlawful activities based on documented financial movements.

At the center of the findings was a series of fund transfers and placements that investigators said lacked economic logic — moving large amounts of money rapidly through the banking system without clear investment objectives.

AMLC records show that both Bonoan and his daughter engaged in transactions that involved sizable cash movements and trust fund placements executed and reversed within short periods — activities that regulators typically associate with an effort to disguise the origin of funds.

In one instance in 2025, Bonoan’s accounts reflected a convergence of high-value transactions, including the deposit of a manager’s check sourced from a relative and a cluster of trust-related activities conducted on the same day involving both peso and dollar-denominated amounts.

Investigators noted that the transactions appeared disconnected from any identifiable investment strategy. Separate records flagged similar patterns in De la Cruz’s accounts.