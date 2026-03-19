AMLC freezes Bonoan assets over laundering probe

“In all honesty, I think so. Yes. As mentioned in my statements there are district offices that try to continue the validation. Let me just point out that many of these projects I have mentioned, some of the projects implemented in 2021 -2022,” Bonoan said during a Senate hearing.

Lawmakers, including Jinggoy Estrada, cited reports of non-existent projects in Calumpit, Malolos, and Hagonoy, which were supposedly undertaken by a private contractor.

Bonoan said the projects are still under validation, adding that witnesses may come forward to confirm the findings. “There are people who can testify. There are projects that we are extensively validating,” he said.