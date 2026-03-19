AMLC secures freeze order on assets linked to Bonoan

The Court of Appeals has ordered the freezing of assets tied to former Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan in connection with a suspected money laundering scheme, following a petition filed by the Anti-Money Laundering Council.
The freeze order, granted upon the request of the AMLC, covers multiple financial assets believed to be linked to the investigation.
Authorities also included accounts under Bonoan’s daughter, Fatima Dela Cruz, in the directive. The order covers six bank accounts and four insurance policies registered under her name.
Financial records cited in the probe showed large cash movements in Dela Cruz’s accounts, including deposits exceeding P100 million in a single day in January 2020. The transactions were reportedly equivalent to more than $2 million and $2.3 million, respectively.
Investigators also flagged a separate deposit of $784,000 made prior to a State of the Nation Address, as well as a P40.8 million trust fund recorded in September 2025 that was withdrawn shortly after it was placed.
The freeze order aims to prevent the transfer or dissipation of assets while authorities continue their investigation into possible violations of anti-money laundering laws.