Immigration deputy commish appointed

Before his appointment, he served as senior immigration officer and technical assistant at the Office of the Commissioner, overseeing border operations starting in 2025.

Throughout his career, Pascual held key posts, including Alien control officer in the BI offices in Baguio and Sta. Rosa; he was chief of the Port Operations Division from 2015 to 2016; and was chief of the Seaport Operations Section from 2011 to 2015.

His extensive experience is complemented by local and international training in immigration management.

UE warrior

Pascual earned a Bachelor of Science in Statistics degree from the University of the East (UE), pursued Master’s in Public Administration units at the same university, and completed a Master’s in Business Administration at Wesleyan University Philippines.

Outside of work, he is an avid golfer, winning the Jack Nicklaus International Tournament in Ohio, USA, in 2013.

During the bureau’s flag ceremony on 16 March, Pascual encouraged the BI personnel to remain diligent in their work.

“If we show up each day and do our job faithfully, it truly matters,” he said.

“Hard work may not bring rewards exactly as we expect, but in one way or another, it is always recognized. I humbly stand as proof that showing up every day and performing your duties diligently truly matters,” he said.

BI commissioner Joel Anthony Viado welcomed Pascual’s appointment, saying his experience and insights will support the bureau’s vision for a “Bagong Immigration.”

Pascual will serve alongside deputy commissioners Joel Alejandro Nacnac and Aldwin Alegre.