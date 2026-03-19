Basic Energy firms up Cadiz solar rollout

Basic Energy Corp. has firmed up the rollout of its 43-megawatt (MW) solar project in Cadiz City after securing key construction contracts to start site works and keep the development on track for completion by the end of 2026.

In a disclosure on Thursday, the company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Basic Energy Cadiz 1 Corp. (BECC), finalized Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) agreements for both offshore and onshore components of the project.