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Alcantara, Santos out of Bulacan case after turning state witnesses

the four state witnesses: Sally Santos, Engr. Gerard Opulencia, Engr. Henry Alcantara, Usec. Roberto Bernardo
the four state witnesses: Sally Santos, Engr. Gerard Opulencia, Engr. Henry Alcantara, Usec. Roberto Bernardolayout by Sheila Figueroa
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Former Public Works district engineer Henry Alcantara and contractor Sally Santos of SYMS Construction Trading have been removed as respondents in the Bulacan graft and malversation case after being admitted as state witnesses.

the four state witnesses: Sally Santos, Engr. Gerard Opulencia, Engr. Henry Alcantara, Usec. Roberto Bernardo
Bernardo turns state witness in dike case

Justice department spokesperson Polo Martinez said their exclusion was due to their acceptance into the government’s Witness Protection Program.

Alcantara and Santos were designated as state witnesses in January, alongside former DPWH undersecretary Roberto Bernardo and former regional director Gerard Opulencia.

the four state witnesses: Sally Santos, Engr. Gerard Opulencia, Engr. Henry Alcantara, Usec. Roberto Bernardo
Ex-DPWH official eyed as witness in Mindoro road dike graft trial
flood control
DPWH District Engineer Henry Alcantara
Sally Santos

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