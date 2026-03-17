Bernardo turns state witness in dike case

Former Department of Public Works and Highways Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo appeared before the Sandiganbayan Sixth Division on Tuesday as a state witness in a malversation case against DPWH-Mimaropa officials.
Bernardo is set to testify on the alleged mishandling of a river dike project in Oriental Mindoro.
He was admitted into the Department of Justice’s witness protection program on 15 January, along with former DPWH officials Henry Alcantara, Gerard Opulencia and Sally Santos.
The case involves the alleged release of over P215 million in funds to Sunwest Inc. for the construction of a river dike along the Subaan River.
The structure collapsed in August 2025 following heavy rains brought by tropical depressions.