20,000 homes showcased in Pampanga fair

The fair was led by Jose Ramon Aliling, alongside Lilia Pineda and Marilene Acosta, and forms part of efforts to expand access to affordable housing in line with the administration’s priorities.

Units on display included house-and-lot packages and condominium developments located across Central Luzon, giving buyers a wide range of options suited to different budgets and needs.

“This housing fair by Pag-IBIG Fund is in line with the directive of President Marcos Jr. to further expand the 4PH Program and provide more housing options, especially for our working class, which is among the priorities of the President,” Aliling said.