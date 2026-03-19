20,000 homes showcased in Pampanga fair

More than 20,000 housing units were offered to prospective buyers as the Housing Fair 2026 Central Luzon opened in Pampanga, drawing around 2,000 home seekers on its first day.
The two-day event, organized by Pag-IBIG Fund, gathered about 40 private developers showcasing mostly socialized housing projects under the government’s flagship Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.
The fair was led by Jose Ramon Aliling, alongside Lilia Pineda and Marilene Acosta, and forms part of efforts to expand access to affordable housing in line with the administration’s priorities.
Units on display included house-and-lot packages and condominium developments located across Central Luzon, giving buyers a wide range of options suited to different budgets and needs.
“This housing fair by Pag-IBIG Fund is in line with the directive of President Marcos Jr. to further expand the 4PH Program and provide more housing options, especially for our working class, which is among the priorities of the President,” Aliling said.
He added that similar housing fairs will be conducted in major cities nationwide to bring government housing services closer to Filipinos.
“You can expect these housing fairs to continue in various major cities across the country so we can bring housing services closer to our fellow Filipinos who continue to dream of owning a decent, safer, and affordable home,” he said.
The event highlights ongoing efforts to accelerate housing production and improve accessibility, particularly for working-class Filipinos seeking affordable and secure homes.
“There are more choices available, and surely there is one that will match the needs and capacity of our fellow Filipinos,” Aliling added.