P95M worth of shabu intercepted in Surigao del Norte Port

Laurefel Gabales, Regional Director of PDEA RO 13, said in a report that the operation was carried out in close coordination with several law enforcement and maritime agencies.

During the interdiction, authorities arrested a 23-year-old drug courier who is a resident of Napindan, Taguig City. Confiscated from the suspect were fourteen (14) packs of suspected shabu, with an estimated total weight of approximately 14 kilograms and a standard drug value of P95.2 million.

Also recovered during the operation were a metallic gray Toyota Hilux, one Android cellphone, and one tire used in the concealment or transport of the illegal drugs.