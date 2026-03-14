P95M worth of shabu intercepted in Surigao del Norte Port

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Authorities successfully intercepted a large shipment of illegal drugs during a joint interdiction operation conducted at Lipata Port in Surigao del Norte on Saturday morning, 14 March.
Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office 13 (PDEA RO 13), through the Seaport Interdiction Unit (SIU)–Surigao led by Paul C. Pestelos, spearheaded the operation at around 4:45 a.m. at Lipata Port, Barangay Lipata, Surigao City.
Laurefel Gabales, Regional Director of PDEA RO 13, said in a report that the operation was carried out in close coordination with several law enforcement and maritime agencies.
During the interdiction, authorities arrested a 23-year-old drug courier who is a resident of Napindan, Taguig City. Confiscated from the suspect were fourteen (14) packs of suspected shabu, with an estimated total weight of approximately 14 kilograms and a standard drug value of P95.2 million.
Also recovered during the operation were a metallic gray Toyota Hilux, one Android cellphone, and one tire used in the concealment or transport of the illegal drugs.
The arrested suspect will face charges for violation of Section 5 (Transportation of Dangerous Drugs), Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as amended.
“The successful operation highlights the strengthened coordination among law enforcement and maritime security units in safeguarding ports and entry points against the entry and transport of illegal drugs,” Gabales said.