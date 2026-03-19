16,000 rebels seek amnesty; Extension eyed

The government’s Amnesty Program is gaining significant traction, with more than 16,000 former rebels stepping forward to return to civilian life — prompting officials to push for its extension until 2028.
Officials say the surge in applications reflects a growing shift on the ground, as members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front abandon armed struggle in favor of peaceful reintegration.
“This is not failure — this is a quiet but decisive victory for peace,” said National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict executive director Ernesto Torres Jr., citing the steady stream of applicants nationwide.
As of latest data, 16,003 individuals have applied for amnesty, surpassing the initial target of 10,000. Of these, 13,633 are former combatants and supporters of the armed movement.
Torres emphasized that the program remains voluntary and legally grounded. “No one is forced. They come forward on their own, acknowledge their past, and undergo due process,” he said.
National Amnesty Commission chairperson Leah Tanodra-Armamento echoed the optimism, noting that the rising number of applicants signals increasing public trust in the program.
“This shows that more people are choosing lawful engagement over violence,” she said.
With the application period originally nearing its end under Executive Order 47, the government is now moving to extend the program for another two years, pending approval by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The proposed extension would align the initiative with the end of the current administration in 2028.
While awaiting formal approval, authorities continue to accept and provisionally process applications.
Beyond legal relief, officials highlighted the program’s reintegration component, which includes the dismissal of pending cases and assistance in clearing records from the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police.
“This is more than amnesty — it’s a second chance,” Armamento said. “It restores dignity and allows former rebels to rebuild their lives without fear.”
The initiative has also uncovered cases of applicants with multiple unresolved charges, some reaching dozens, now being addressed through government support mechanisms.
Torres added that the program complements broader peace and development efforts, including the Barangay Development Program, which delivers infrastructure and basic services to conflict-affected communities.
“While insurgents offer conflict, the government offers a path forward — through development, stability, and opportunity,” he said.
Despite criticism from communist groups, officials maintain that the growing number of returnees tells a different story — one of communities choosing peace over prolonged conflict.
For thousands of former rebels, the program has become more than a legal process — it is a pathway back to society, and a chance to start anew.