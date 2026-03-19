16,000 rebels seek amnesty; Extension eyed

“This is not failure — this is a quiet but decisive victory for peace,” said National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict executive director Ernesto Torres Jr., citing the steady stream of applicants nationwide.

As of latest data, 16,003 individuals have applied for amnesty, surpassing the initial target of 10,000. Of these, 13,633 are former combatants and supporters of the armed movement.

Torres emphasized that the program remains voluntary and legally grounded. “No one is forced. They come forward on their own, acknowledge their past, and undergo due process,” he said.

National Amnesty Commission chairperson Leah Tanodra-Armamento echoed the optimism, noting that the rising number of applicants signals increasing public trust in the program.

“This shows that more people are choosing lawful engagement over violence,” she said.

With the application period originally nearing its end under Executive Order 47, the government is now moving to extend the program for another two years, pending approval by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The proposed extension would align the initiative with the end of the current administration in 2028.

While awaiting formal approval, authorities continue to accept and provisionally process applications.

Beyond legal relief, officials highlighted the program’s reintegration component, which includes the dismissal of pending cases and assistance in clearing records from the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police.

“This is more than amnesty — it’s a second chance,” Armamento said. “It restores dignity and allows former rebels to rebuild their lives without fear.”