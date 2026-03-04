41 former rebels in Aklan seek government amnesty

ILOILO CITY The government’s peace campaign gained fresh momentum after 41 former rebels in Aklan formally applied for amnesty, signaling continued progress in efforts to end local armed conflict in Western Visayas.

The applications were processed Tuesday in Ibajay, Aklan through the Local Amnesty Board, in coordination with the Philippine Army 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) and other partner agencies.

Military officials described the move as a concrete sign that reintegration initiatives are working, as more former combatants choose to return to civilian life and participate in government programs.

The amnesty program provides qualified applicants the opportunity to clear past offenses related to armed struggle, allowing them to rebuild their lives, reunite with their families, and contribute positively to their communities.

Maj. Gen. Michael Samson, commander of the 3ID, welcomed the development and underscored the importance of reconciliation.

“This initiative gives former rebels a real chance at a fresh start. Peace is not just the absence of conflict—it is about restoring lives and strengthening communities,” Samson said.

He also reiterated his call for those still in armed groups to surrender and take advantage of the government’s reintegration programs.

Authorities said the continuing rise in amnesty applicants reflects growing trust in government-led peace efforts and the strengthening of mechanisms designed to support long-term stability in the region.