Former NPA member thanks gov’t for new life under amnesty

The Safe Conduct Pass allows former rebels to pursue livelihood opportunities and live without fear of arrest for offenses connected to their previous involvement in the communist movement.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami sa gobyerno sa ibinigay na Safe Conduct Pass dahil makakapaghanapbuhay na po kami nang hindi nag-aalala na huhulihin kami ng mga pulis,” Banagbanag said.

According to data from the Local Amnesty Boards of Catbalogan and Tacloban, a total of 190 individuals in Eastern Visayas have already received Safe Conduct Passes.

The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division of the Philippine Army thanked local government units in the region for supporting reintegration and peace-building efforts for former rebels.

The military said the program is a key step toward lasting peace as more former members of the CPP-NPA-NDF abandon armed struggle and return to civilian life.

Authorities also reminded former rebels that 13 March 2026 is the deadline for filing amnesty applications.

If granted amnesty by the President, applicants will have their civil and political rights restored and gain a pathway toward peaceful reintegration into society.