Former NPA member thanks gov’t for new life under amnesty

A former member of the New People’s Army (NPA) has expressed gratitude to the government after receiving a Safe Conduct Pass under the government’s Amnesty Program, which allows former rebels to reintegrate into society.
Jomely Banagbanag, also known as “Jhon,” a former medic of Platoon 1, Island Committee, LEVOX, is among the beneficiaries of the program. She has a pending murder case before a Regional Trial Court in Baybay City.
Banagbanag was among 1,973 individuals who applied for the amnesty program last year through the Local Amnesty Board (LAB)–Tacloban.
She surrendered in 2021 to troops of the 14th Infantry (Avenger) Battalion under the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade of the Philippine Army, beginning her transition back to civilian life.
On 17 December 2025, Banagbanag was among 52 applicants granted Safe Conduct Passes during a turnover ceremony organized by LAB–Tacloban at the Center for Development and Livelihood Assistance Office in Kanhuraw Hill, Tacloban City. The event was led by Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez, chairman of LAB–Tacloban.
The Safe Conduct Pass allows former rebels to pursue livelihood opportunities and live without fear of arrest for offenses connected to their previous involvement in the communist movement.
“Nagpapasalamat po kami sa gobyerno sa ibinigay na Safe Conduct Pass dahil makakapaghanapbuhay na po kami nang hindi nag-aalala na huhulihin kami ng mga pulis,” Banagbanag said.
According to data from the Local Amnesty Boards of Catbalogan and Tacloban, a total of 190 individuals in Eastern Visayas have already received Safe Conduct Passes.
The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division of the Philippine Army thanked local government units in the region for supporting reintegration and peace-building efforts for former rebels.
The military said the program is a key step toward lasting peace as more former members of the CPP-NPA-NDF abandon armed struggle and return to civilian life.
Authorities also reminded former rebels that 13 March 2026 is the deadline for filing amnesty applications.
If granted amnesty by the President, applicants will have their civil and political rights restored and gain a pathway toward peaceful reintegration into society.