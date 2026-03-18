Zephanie and Michael Sager lead musical journey of dreams

Michael shared his excitement about reuniting with Zephanie for the musical drama.

“I’m happy for Zeph because even though we didn’t work together for a couple of years, we were still able to see each other’s progress. And when we finally reunited in a scene, it felt really nice — we’re back and doing a scene together,” Michael said.

Zephanie likewise reflected on how their reunion allowed them to reconnect creatively.

“And now that we’ve both grown, it’s so nice that we’re finally working together again. It feels like we’re rediscovering our dynamic for the show,” she said.

A dream fueled by music

In Born to Shine, Zephanie portrays Jennie, a cheerful and talented young woman determined to break into the competitive world of P-Pop. Like many aspiring performers, Jennie’s journey is filled with challenges, sacrifices and moments that test her confidence and resolve.

The singer-actress revealed that the music featured in the series resonates deeply with her personal experiences as an artist.

“I can relate, as Zephanie, to some of the songs that I can’t share yet. But there’s one song in the show that made me feel like, ‘This is actually my song in real life too,’” she said.

Jennie’s story unfolds against the backdrop of her complicated family history. Her mother, Minchie — played by Manilyn Reynes — once dreamed of performing on stage as part of a musical group called the Rosabellas. However, after experiencing heartbreak and disappointment in the industry, she left that life behind and raised her daughter away from the spotlight.

Despite her mother’s painful past, Jennie chooses to follow the same path, believing that her love for music will lead her to the stage she has always dreamed of.

Yet the road ahead proves far from easy.

“But she still has a lot of challenges to go through,” the actress added.

Story of passion, rivalry and destiny

Directed by Rod Marmol, the series explores the dazzling yet demanding world of aspiring performers chasing stardom. Through music, friendships, rivalries and romance, the story highlights the sacrifices and emotional struggles behind the pursuit of fame.

At its heart, Born to Shine is not only about talent but also about identity, resilience and confronting the truths that shape one’s journey.