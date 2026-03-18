WFH urged for private sector as fuel prices rise — Revilla

Cavite 1st District Rep. Jolo Revilla is urging the adoption of work-from-home arrangements in the private sector to help ease the impact of rising fuel prices driven by tensions in the Middle East.

Revilla called on the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and private employers to consider flexible work setups as a way to reduce fuel consumption and lessen pressure on the country’s oil reserves, which are estimated to last for only about 60 days.