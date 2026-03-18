WFH urged for private sector as fuel prices rise — Revilla

Cavite 1st District Rep. Jolo Revilla is urging the adoption of work-from-home arrangements in the private sector to help ease the impact of rising fuel prices driven by tensions in the Middle East.
Revilla called on the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and private employers to consider flexible work setups as a way to reduce fuel consumption and lessen pressure on the country’s oil reserves, which are estimated to last for only about 60 days.
“If there are fewer people that travel, there is less consumption of gas. This is a big help not only for employees but for the whole country in the time of crisis,” he said in Filipino.
The lawmaker emphasized the need for clear guidelines to ensure that workers’ rights are protected under such arrangements.
He said DOLE must work closely with employers to establish best practices and ensure proper monitoring and compliance with labor standards.
“It is time to make flexible work arrangements a long-term labor policy, not only as a benefit but as a strategic response to a similar crisis,” Revilla said.
He also stressed the importance of coordinated action among government, employers, and workers to build a more sustainable and resilient work environment amid global economic pressures.
Some government agencies have already adopted a temporary four-day workweek in line with Malacañang’s Memorandum Circular No. 114 as part of energy conservation measures.
“There is an urgent need to adopt strict energy conservation measures, to further reduce the energy footprint of government operations and optimize the use of public resources,” the order stated.