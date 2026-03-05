Criss Cross, Savouge seek crucial victories

Unbeaten and exuding confidence, Criss Cross and Savouge look primed to roll to another pair of emphatic victories as they face separate foes before their highly anticipated collision for the solo lead in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference on Sunday.

The King Crunchers and the Spin Doctors have dismantled their first three opponents in commanding fashion, and all signs point to a fourth straight win when they battle the 3B Event Masters and the AEP-Cabstars, respectively, in the double-header at the FilOil Centre that could serve as a prelude to a blockbuster clash at the close of the first phase of the double-round prelims.

Criss Cross tangles with 3B at 3 p.m., determined to extend its perfect run and sustain the dominant form that has made it the early team to beat. Savouge follows at 5 p.m., eyeing the same result against a Cabstars side still searching for consistency.

The King Crunchers have looked every bit the reigning Invitational Conference champions, made even more formidable by the seamless integration of Alche Gupiteo and Lloyd Josafat. The two new additions have delivered immediate impact, adding firepower and stability to an already seasoned core led by four-time Most Valuable Player Jude Garcia.

Backed by Noel Kampton, Kim Malabunga, Adrian Villados and John Pepito, Criss Cross boasts depth, cohesion and championship poise — a combination that makes another lopsided result highly probable.

Still, Garcia insists there remains room for refinement.

“I think we need to maximize our errors at the start of every set because that’s where we’re struggling. We really have to work hard to avoid those miscues,” said Garcia, despite their shutout win over the Cabstars where they yielded 16 free points.

For the 3B Event Masters, who carry a 1-2 slate, the challenge looms large. They are coming off a straight-set loss to the resurgent Alpha Insurance Protectors and will need a near-flawless outing to threaten the league’s most disciplined squad.

While Carl Berdal, Kenneth Daynata, Israel Encina and Christan Olaes are capable of sparks, 3B will have to play beyond its current form to derail the King Crunchers’ momentum.

The same uphill battle awaits the AEP-Cabstars.

Savouge, though still fine-tuning its rotations under coach Sydney Calderon, has steamrolled through three matches with balance and depth. The continued integration of its new stars has only expanded its tactical options — a luxury Calderon can maximize as they gear up for their collision with Criss Cross.

Bannered by Louie Ramirez, Mark Calado, Shawie Caritativo, JP Bugaoan, Giles Torres, Vince Imperial and Rikko Marmeto, the Spin Doctors possess the firepower and defensive discipline to dictate tempo early — a formula that has overwhelmed opponents thus far.