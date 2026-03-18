SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
GOLF

Song hits the right notes for lead

ENRICO Gallardo flashes the thumbs up sign after his second round in the Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School at Splendido Golf and Country Club on Wednesday.
ENRICO Gallardo flashes the thumbs up sign after his second round in the Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School at Splendido Golf and Country Club on Wednesday.Photograph courtesy of PGT
Published on

LAUREL, Batangas — Lee Song weathered punishing afternoon conditions and a shaky start before unleashing a clutch late charge, carding a hard-earned 73 to seize a two-stroke lead after 36 holes of the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) Qualifying School on Wednesday at Splendido Taal Golf Club.

The Korean standout looked in trouble early, stumbling to a 39 on his opening nine highlighted by a costly double bogey. But he flipped the script on the frontside, birdying three of four holes from No. 3 to spark a gritty comeback. A bogey on No. 8 at dusk denied him a bigger finish, but his 34-39 card was enough to tighten his grip on the leaderboard at four-under 140.

ENRICO Gallardo flashes the thumbs up sign after his second round in the Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School at Splendido Golf and Country Club on Wednesday.
Yabut, Song seize Q-School lead with 67s

“I didn’t start off too well, but I made some birdies on the front nine,” said Song, who remains composed heading into the final two rounds. “I don’t feel any pressure, but I need to stay focused.”

Song’s steady recovery contrasted sharply with Ivan Yabut’s struggles. The Fil-Am, who matched Song’s opening 67, faltered with a 75 as his putter went cold, dropping him to second at 142.

“I struck the ball very well today and missed just three greens, but I couldn’t make any birdies,” said Yabut, who blamed his woes on missed opportunities on the greens.

Enrico Gallardo stayed in the hunt despite a 73, holding solo third at 141, while Hyun Jun Youn surged into contention with the day’s best round of 69 to tie Yoshizawa Ichiru at 144.

The 18-year-old Hyun nearly vaulted into second place after a sizzling run of five birdies in his first 12 holes, including four straight from No. 9. But a costly double bogey on the final hole — after finding a greenside bunker with a difficult lie — dropped him back.

“I lost my focus on the final hole,” said Hyun, who remained firmly in the mix.

With two rounds left in the 72-hole eliminations, the battle for low medal honors — and the coveted Top 30 PGT cards — intensifies. A total of 63 players advanced past the cut at 155, setting the stage for a decisive finish in the final days of qualifying.

ENRICO Gallardo flashes the thumbs up sign after his second round in the Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School at Splendido Golf and Country Club on Wednesday.
Splendido sets stage for fierce Q-School showdown
Splendido Taal Golf Club
Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School
Lee Song

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph