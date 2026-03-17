Yabut, Song seize Q-School lead with 67s

Yabut, who recently turned professional after completing his Master’s degree at Texas A&M University, mixed six birdies with an eagle on No. 11 but had to recover from a double bogey and a bogey to match Song’s steady effort.

Song, a 27-year-old Korean based in Silang, Cavite, also gunned down an eagle on the second hole and added three birdies while preserving a flawless 33-34 card in favorable morning conditions.

The duo stood three strokes clear of Enrico Gallardo, who hit late frontside birdies late in the day to fire a 70 and grab solo third with Japan’s Miki Ryoma carding a roller-coaster 71 highlighted by eight birdies but marred by two double bogeys and three bogeys.

Ivan Monsalve, Kuresh Samanodi and Charles Lee matched par 72s for joint fifth, while five others stood at joint eighth with 73s, including Santiago Gabo, Japan’s Yoshizawa Ichiru, Junichi Katayama and Yudai Nakakuki and Korean Kim Seung Hyun.

Posting identical 74s were Makoto Iwasaki and Kotaro Mima, Korean Junghyeon Son and local hopeful Jovencio Lusterio, Jr.

Despite the hot start in the 72-hole elims organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., both leaders braced for a tougher test in the second round with tee times set to switch.

Yabut credited his familiarity with the layout for his impressive start, combining solid driving, sharp iron play and steady putting to navigate the challenging course.

After unsuccessful bids at the Korn Ferry Tour and Asian Tour Q-School, Yabut said shifting his focus to the PGT was an easy decision, citing family support in the Philippines and familiarity with local conditions.

“It was a very easy decision after not making it at Asian Tour Q-School. I have plenty of family here in the Philippines who have helped support me, and it’s easier for me to travel around with them,” said Yabut, who has played the course 13 times prior to Q-School, giving him valuable local knowledge.

He carried strong backside form into the front nine, adding more birdies to move into a comfortable lead before a double bogey on the par-3 eighth briefly slowed his charge. He bounced back with a birdie on the closing par-5 ninth to card a 34-33 round.

“The wind was shifting a little, and I was choosing between two clubs. I wasn’t fully committed, made a quick swing and hit it into the hazard,” he said, recalling his late double bogey.

Despite seizing early control, Yabut remains focused on taking it “one shot at a time” and staying present.

Song, meanwhile, set the tone with an eagle and added birdies on Nos. 6, 15 and 16, showcasing consistency to stay blemish-free.

“I played well, and the weather was good,” said Song in halting English.