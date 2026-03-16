Splendido sets stage for fierce Q-School showdown

Multi-leg winner Ira Alido headlines the huge 124-player cast that includes Ferdie Aunzo, Leandro Bagtas, Ramil Bisera, Jobim Carlos, Anthony Fernando, Albin Engino, Enrico Gallardo, Leonard Lofranco, Jonas Magcalayo, Tom Marcelo, Ivan Monsalve, Carlos Paking, Bobe Salahog, Boni Salahog, Kuresh Samanodi and John Michael Uy, among them.

A strong international presence further raises the stakes, with 43 foreign hopefuls — also a Q-School mark — joining the chase. Their entry tightens the competition for the locals while pushing them to further sharpen their games in pursuit of coveted Tour cards.

Some are former cardholders determined to regain their playing rights, while others are first-timers eager to break into the professional circuit and test themselves on a bigger stage. Among the veterans seeking to reclaim their status are Robert Pactolerin, Rey Pagunsan and Richard Sinfuego.

Leading the overseas contingent are South Korea’s Kim Tae Won, Japan’s Kento Watanabe, Daiya Suzuki and former Q-School medalist Toru Nakajima, along with Americans Riley Keagle and MJ Fecundo, Ireland’s Liam Cully, Singapore’s Lukeshvarunaa Elangkovan, Australian Sam Gervinas and Frenchman Ugo Ottogalli, all eager to carve out their place in the Philippine circuit.

The PGT, sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., unveils its official season with the Lakewood Championship on 24-27 March at Lakewood Golf and Country Club in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija. The event will be held alongside a 54-hole Ladies Philippine Golf Tour tournament.

Focus will also be on the young guns eager to step onto the bigger stage and prove their mettle, including Zach Villaroman, Marc Nadales, Daichi Kobayashi, Jacob Rolida, Graeme Tamayo, John Lawrence Pepito, Colin Marapao, Marc Maceda, Jovencio Lusterio Jr., Joaquin Gomez, Benito Fregil, Alfredo Cabajar Jr. and Luis Castro, all keen on making their mark against a deep and seasoned field.

On a course noted for its fickle winds, steep elevation changes and punishing rough, the battle promises to be as much about endurance and strategy as it is about talent.