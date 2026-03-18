Skin care goes on tour as Cetaphil expands access

The event featured consultations and interactive booths where participants received guidance from board-certified dermatologists and pediatric experts.

Experts highlighted how factors such as pollution, stress, blue light exposure, and lack of sleep can affect skin health, particularly for those with sensitive skin.

The initiative emphasizes a science-based approach, focusing on clinically tested products designed to be effective yet gentle.

Among the products highlighted were new serum formulations aimed at protecting the skin from environmental stressors and supporting overnight repair.

Celebrities back skin awareness push

Brand ambassadors also shared personal experiences on managing their skin, underscoring the importance of consistent and informed routines.

Actress Anne Curtis emphasized the value of simple but effective skin care.

“Life can get busy with work and family, so I appreciate skincare that’s effective but uncomplicated,” she said. “Cetaphil has always been about gentle care that works, and that’s something I truly value.”

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray also highlighted the importance of skin protection.

“When you’re constantly on the go, your skin goes through a lot,” she said. “Learning from my derma about how to defend and repair the skin barrier really changed how I approach my skincare routine.”

Younger ambassadors encouraged Filipinos to seek expert advice rather than rely solely on online trends, while parent ambassadors stressed the importance of proper care for sensitive baby skin.

Expanding awareness

Cetaphil said the initiative forms part of its broader campaign to promote inclusive and accessible skin care education.

By bringing dermatological expertise directly to communities, the brand aims to empower Filipinos to better understand their skin and make informed choices.