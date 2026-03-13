Cetaphil launches ‘Be a Girl’s Girl’ campaign

At the center of the event was the Compliment Wall, where visitors could pick up envelopes filled with uplifting messages. The installation encouraged guests and passersby to pause, reflect and share positivity, reinforcing the campaign’s message that women shine brightest when they uplift one another.

The celebration also highlighted the brand’s commitment to dermatologist-developed skincare solutions. Designed specifically for sensitive skin, the Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance range is a clinically proven regimen that helps diminish the appearance of dark spots while improving radiance in as fast as two weeks.

Formulated with dermatological expertise, the range brightens skin while maintaining its natural balance. Key ingredients include GentleBright Technology, a combination of niacinamide (vitamin B3), which helps strengthen the skin barrier, improve tone and calm irritation, and sea daffodil extract, which helps visibly reduce dark spots by inhibiting melanin production.

For Mark Sarmiento, Cetaphil business unit head at Galderma Philippines, the campaign reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to combining dermatological science with meaningful conversations about confidence.

“Today, we continue to build on this commitment, combining science, innovation and our expertise in sensitive skin to help more people achieve healthy, radiant-looking skin with confidence,” Sarmiento said.

Meanwhile, Rhizza Concepcion, brand manager for Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance, said the campaign addresses societal pressures that often place women in competition with one another.

“Sometimes, women feel like we are not enough because we’re often pitted against each other for superficial reasons,” Concepcion explained.

“Being a ‘girl’s girl’ means pushing back against that. It means choosing encouragement over criticism and celebrating the strength we find in one another. Just as women can be support systems for each other, Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance supports the skin with GentleBright Technology — helping improve visible skin tone and radiance while remaining gentle for sensitive skin.”

The event was also marked by the presence of long-time brand ambassador Catriona Gray and newly announced ambassador Kaila Estrada, who shared their perspectives on confidence, skincare and supporting fellow women.