PNP-HPG holds coastal clean-up drive for Women’s Month in Butuan

The activity was conducted in coordination with Barangay officials led by Romeo S. Suello, Punong Barangay, along with Barangay Kagawad Ricky Demata, and representatives from the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO).

During the clean-up drive, participants collected various types of waste materials such as plastic bottles, wrappers, sachets, and other non-biodegradable debris scattered along the shoreline. The collected waste was properly segregated and disposed of accordingly.

Through the collective efforts of the participants, several sacks of garbage were successfully gathered, contributing to the preservation of the coastal environment and the promotion of cleanliness and environmental awareness within the community.

The activity also highlighted the active role of women in community service and strengthened the partnership between the police and local stakeholders in advancing environmental stewardship.