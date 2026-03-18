SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

PNP files profiteering raps vs gas stations

PNP files profiteering raps vs gas stations
AI-GENERATED IMAGE
Published on

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said it has filed two cases of alleged profiteering against gas stations in Nueva Vizcaya and Eastern Samar amid rising fuel prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.

“We already charged two,” PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said during the Kapihan sa Manila Hotel forum.

PNP files profiteering raps vs gas stations
PNP cracks down on gas stations ‘ghosting’ motorists amid oil price surge

Tuaño said the gas stations were accused of selling fuel at prices higher than prevailing market rates. He did not disclose further details but noted that the cases stemmed from complaints reported through the 911 emergency hotline.

The PNP has been tasked by the Department of Energy to help monitor fuel retailers, particularly those that abruptly closed operations amid the price hikes and those that may not be complying with pricing regulations.

PNP files profiteering raps vs gas stations
PNP steps up patrols at gas stations amid oil price manipulation concerns

As of latest data, Tuaño said the PNP has recorded 372 gas stations that have temporarily closed nationwide.

He added that the Municipal Pricing Coordinating Council, of which the PNP is a member, has been activated to intensify monitoring of fuel prices at the local level.

PNP
oil price hike
Fuel price hike
gas stations

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph