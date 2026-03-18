PNP files profiteering raps vs gas stations

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said it has filed two cases of alleged profiteering against gas stations in Nueva Vizcaya and Eastern Samar amid rising fuel prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.
“We already charged two,” PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said during the Kapihan sa Manila Hotel forum.
Tuaño said the gas stations were accused of selling fuel at prices higher than prevailing market rates. He did not disclose further details but noted that the cases stemmed from complaints reported through the 911 emergency hotline.
The PNP has been tasked by the Department of Energy to help monitor fuel retailers, particularly those that abruptly closed operations amid the price hikes and those that may not be complying with pricing regulations.
As of latest data, Tuaño said the PNP has recorded 372 gas stations that have temporarily closed nationwide.
He added that the Municipal Pricing Coordinating Council, of which the PNP is a member, has been activated to intensify monitoring of fuel prices at the local level.