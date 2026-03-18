Palace: No state of emergency amid fuel price hikes

“We are not yet in that kind of situation. The president said the government is still in control. We are in talks with oil companies, and negotiations are ongoing,” Castro said in an interview with DZRH.

She also stressed the need for cooperation between the government and the private sector to help ease the burden on consumers.

“What we really need is for all of us — including oil company owners and manufacturers — to contribute to the sacrifice. [W]hatever you can offer to help the government and our fellow citizens,” she added.

On the same day, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said the Senate is poised to approve a measure granting emergency powers to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The proposal would authorize the president to suspend or reduce excise taxes on fuel products for up to three months — potentially easing pump prices without the usual three-day interval between Senate readings. | with reports from Eliana Lacap